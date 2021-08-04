Malayalam
Round Two? Sudhakaran refers to Pinarayi as goonda

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2021 06:48 PM IST
K Sudhakaran
KPCC President K Sudhakaran was speaking at a UDF dharna in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday demanding the ouster of Minister V Sivankutty over the Assembly ruckus case.
Thiruvananthapuram: Less than two months after he provoked Pinarayi Vijayan into a war of words over their disputed fights during college days, KPCC President K Sudhakaran has taunted the chief minister yet again.

After dubbing under fire Education Minister V Sivankutty as a low-class goonda Sudhakaran used the same reference for Vijayan. He was speaking at a UDF dharna at Nemom, the constituency of Sivankutty on Wednesday.

"How a low-class goonda like Sivankutty be the education minister of Kerala? How can the literate people of the state accept that?" said Sudhakaran before adding that Pinarayi Vijayan could accept that because he was "also a goonda".

The UDF had launched dharnas demanding the ouster of Sivankutty over the infamous Assembly ruckus case, in which he is facing criminal proceedings.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala were among the UDF leaders that led dharnas at various locations in the state over the issue.

In June, after he had taken over as the KPCC chief, Sudhakaran claimed that during his college days he had knocked down Pinarayi Vijayan inside the Brennan College in Kannur.

Vijayan had responded in kind and boasted about how he had spared Sudhakaran back then.

