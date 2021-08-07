Windfall for Kerala Police, collects Rs 4 crore in just 5 days from the maskless on streets

Kozhikode: The Kerala Government is earning a big amount by charging fines on people who don’t wear a mask outdoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. During the first five days of August, the money collected in this regard was over Rs 4 crore.

Every day, between 15,000 and 20,000 violators of the rule making the wearing of masks in public places compulsory are traced and fines imposed on them. As per official data, from August 1 to 5, as many as 93,750 persons were booked in this regard.

The police charge a fine of Rs 500 on persons who don’t wear masks outdoors and those who fail to follow social distancing norms. According to the Kerala Police, they have collected a total amount of Rs 35.17 crore from January to June this year by way of these penalties.

An official said that the money received each day is deposited in a separate account and checked by the police chief of the respective district before being transferred to the treasury.