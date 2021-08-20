Malayalam
Manesh Bhaskar, CEO of Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, dies of COVID

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Manesh Bhaskar, 43
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Manesh Bhaskar, 43, who was the CEO of Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) died under treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai on Friday.

Manesh had been hospitalised for a month with complications from coronavirus infection and had been shifted to Chennai last week.  

He was the youngest son of former SFI all-India president C Bhaskaran and former Deshabhimani news editor Tulasi Bhaskar. His brother Dinesh Bhaskar is the additional private secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Manesh, who hailed from Kannur, had served as the CEO of Malabar Tourism Co-operative Limited.
The body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

