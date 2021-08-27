COVID-19 claimed 4,099 lives in last one month in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The fatality rate of the COVID-19 pandemic is rising in Kerala at an alarming rate. The disease claimed 4,099 lives in Kerala in the last one month. Significantly, the dead include 85 who had taken all the two doses of the vaccine against the disease.

The above toll was for the period from July 26 to August 26, 2021.

In all the disease, which was first reported in India from the state in January 2020, has claimed over 20,000 lives as per official figures, though experts both within the state and outside claim the real figure could be many more. This figure excludes the officially ignored 10,000 likely deaths during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

In July, 2021 the state started classifying COVID-19 deaths as per new parameters after it was alleged that the figures so far were fudged. Since then at least 150 deaths have been reported daily. On Thursday too a total of 162 COVID deaths too were confirmed.

The official COVID-91 death toll stands at 20,134 on Thursday.

As even the fully vaccinated succumb to the disease the old and the severely sick need to remain alert even though they could have completed the vaccination process.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients being shifted to ICU or ventilator is increasing, though at a slow rate. As of Thursday (August 26, 2021) 2,047 are in the ICU and 790 have been put on ventilator.

Across the state 30,007 new COVID-19 cases were reported on the same day. In contrast 44,658 people tested positive for the disease nationwide on Thursday.

The state administration is likely to announce more curbs after a meeting of the COVID-19 review panel.