Setting up care facilities for kids, ensuring oxygen supply: How Kerala is gearing up to face Covid third wave

Reiterating the effectiveness of Kerala's Covid containment measures, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state has already started preparations to face a potential third wave of the coronavirus infection.

Vijayan met the media in Thiruvananthapuram after a gap of one month amid the opposition's criticism that Kerala's COVID-19 prevention strategy has failed.

The chief minister relied mainly on the appreciation of Kerala's Covid containment strategy by two national-level experts to shield the ongoing criticism.

He quoted immensely from the interviews given by Gagandeep Kang, a highly regarded virologist and a member of the COVID Working Group, to The Wire, and leading epidemiologist Jayaprakash Muliyil to The Outlook. He highlighted the low Covid fatality rate in the state and the fast-paced vaccination drive as two major achievements of the state.

“The possibility of a third wave is existing and we have to be more cautious in the coming days. We have to be equipped to face the third wave. The major aims are to bring down the number of deaths and to complete the vaccination drive. Along with that people's lives have to be brought back to normal,” the CM said.

Detailing the preparations initiated by the health department because of the possible third wave, the CM said oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators were being readied in hospitals from the taluk level.

ICUs in the district and general hospitals will be connected to medical college hospitals online.

Special care for kids

Noting that vaccination for children was yet to begin, the CM warned of the reports that the third wave may affect kids more. “Anticipating such a situation, paediatric treatment facilities are being enhanced in the state. As many as 490 oxygen-equipped paediatric beds, 158 high dependency unit (HDU) beds, 96 ICU beds are being set up,” the CM said.

Oxygen reserve

The chief minister said special emphasis has been given to ensure oxygen supply in hospitals. There is a reserve of 870 metric tonne oxygen with the state.

Oxygen generating centres have a reserve of 500 metric tonne while Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd has a buffer stock of 80 metric tonne. Apart from this, hospitals have 290 metric tonne as a reserve. The government is also setting up 33 oxygen-generation units. Nine of them are already functional, he said.

Works on 38 oxygen generating units, setting up with various government funds, are progressing. Some private hospitals have already installed oxygen generating systems with a capacity of 13 metric tonne per day, the CM said.

He added that apart from government hospitals, 281 empanelled private hospitals will treat COVID patients for free regardless of whether they belong above or below the poverty line. If some government hospitals do not have ICU or ventilator facilities, the required patients could be transferred to these empanelled hospitals, he said.

On vaccination, the chief minister said the government has been, aggressively, trying to administer vaccines to all above 18 by September. He said there were 9 lakh people who have hesitated to take vaccination. They will be sensitised about the need to be vaccinated.