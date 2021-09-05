Nipah virus: Medicines available in Kerala, NIV to set up lab in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Kerala has sufficient stock of medicines to treat any potential Nipah virus patients, said Health Minister Veena George as the infection resurfaced in the state after three years.

The minister said more medicines will be brought to the state by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting convened on Sunday following the death of a 12-year-old boy due to the infection, the minister assured that the state has taken precautionary measures to contain the virus spread and treat any potential patients.

A dedicated call centre has been opened for Nipah-related assistance and enquiries. The numbers are 0495 238 2500, 0495 238 2800. A control room has also been opened at the Government Guest House in Kozhikode.

The state government has asked the Central Government and the National Institute of Virology in Pune to set up a testing centre in Kozhikode. They have approved for conducting Point-of-Care testing at the Medical College. Those found positive in the final test will be subjected to a confirmatory test. NIV has said that they will give the results within 12 hours.

“As for monoclonal antibody, the stock we have was received in 2018 was made in 2015. Its lifespan is five years hence it has expired. So we have requested for fresh monoclonal antibody from ICMR. They have promised to make it available from Australia in seven days,” the minister said.

Additional manpower will be recruited for Nipah care, informed the health minister.

The deceased was a native of Chathamangalam near Mavoor and it has been decided to make a 3-km radius as a strict containment zone.

The child had developed symptoms on August 27. As the next seven days, including the incubation period is crucial, steps will be taken to contain any possible spread, the minister said.

The minister said close contacts of the deceased have been identified and informed. Of them, 20 falls under the high-risk category. Two among them, who are health workers - one from Medical College and another from a private clinic - are symptomatic. They will be moved to the newly formed Nipah ward at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

A total of 188 people are under observation.

Sixteen committees have been formed for preventive activities.