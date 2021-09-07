Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

CCTV visuals surface of half-naked woman thrown from moving vehicle at Coimbatore

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2021 03:42 PM IST
screengrab
A screengrab of the incident from a CCTV video shown on Manorama News
Topic | India

In a gruesome incident at Coimbatore that was caught on CCTV, a woman appearing to be half-naked was thrown seemingly from a moving car.

The woman was reported dead as several passing vehicles went over her body around 5.45 am in the Chinniyampalayam area on the Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Monday.

The deceased is yet to be identified and the body has been moved to the mortuary of the Medical College at Coimbatore. The police suspect a case of murder.

×

Sources said that the cops are now on the lookout for an SUV that had passed by immediately after the body was found on the road.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.