Kerala to set up Vaccine Production Zone in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up a Vaccine Production Zone at the Life Science Park here, with a special package for anchor industries setting up units.

The decision to set up the exclusive zone for vaccine production at the park at nearby Thonnakkal was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, said a special package will be sanctioned to anchor industries that are ready to start vaccine production units at the park.

He also announced land lease for 60 years with a subsidy of 50 per cent in the lease premium.

"Vaccine Production Zone at Life Sciences Park, TVM. Special package for anchor industries setting up units - land lease for 60 years, 50% subsidy in premium, exemption in stamp duty & registration fee, loans up to ?100 Cr, approvals in 30 days, electricity & water subsidy etc", Vijayan tweeted.

He said the 85,000-sq-ft building to be completed at the park will be leased out on an annual basis if companies make sure it is suitable for setting up vaccine production units.

The Chief Minister said qualified companies will be considered anchor industries and they will be invited to set up their units in the park after evaluation by a technical committee.