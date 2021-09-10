COVID-19: 25,010 cases in Kerala on Friday, TPR drops to 16.53%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 25,010 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 43,34,704.

In the last 24 hours, 1,51,317 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 16.53 per cent.

With 177 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 22,303.

As many as 23,535 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 40,74,200.

The active cases touched 2,37,643, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.

Of the positive cases, 105 were health workers, while 102 had come from outside the state and 23,791 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1012 among them is unknown.

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• Only 12.9 per cent of those under treatment are admitted to hospital.

• At present, 78% of citizens have received the first dose of vaccination and 30% have got their second doses.

• Seven lakh doses are in stock and that will be utilised by tomorrow.

• As the overall vaccination is nearing 80%, more RT-PCR tests will be done statewide.

• Severe restrictions will be imposed in local bodies with WIPR above 8.

• Malayali students who study in neighbouring states will be prioritised for vaccination.

• District collectors have been told to ensure that guest workers also receive their vaccines.

• In the past seven days, 4,19,382 persons who were contacts of COVID patients were contacted by the police to ensure that they are in quarantine.

• Those showing symptoms of Nipah will be isolated and observed for 21 days.

• Those requiring psycho-social support will be subjected to counselling.

• Heavy rains are expected throughout the state between September 12 and 14. A yellow alert has been declared for various districts.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 6,21,039 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 5,88,784 are under home or institutional quarantine and 32,255 are in hospitals.

2412 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

There are 794 areas in the state with a Weekly Infection Population Ration (WIPR) more than 7 per cent.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur 3226

Ernakulam 3034

Malappuram 2606

Kozhikode 2514

Kollam 2099

Palakkad 2020

Thiruvananthapuram 1877

Alappuzha 1645

Kannur 1583

Kottayam 1565

Pathanamthitta 849

Idukki 826

Wayanad 802

Kasaragod 364

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 2385

Kollam 2284

Pathanamthitta 650

Alappuzha 2035

Kottayam 1451

Idukki 544

Ernakulam 2722

Thrissur 2833

Palakkad 1815

Malappuram 2537

Kozhikode 1909

Wayanad 393

Kannur 1520

Kasaragod 457

Vaccination

The state government also said that 78 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by September 10 and 30 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date. More than 93 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 50 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date.