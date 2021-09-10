Nipah virus: Five more samples test negative

Kozhikode: With the test results of five more people returning negative for the Nipah virus, the anxiety that has gripped Kerala these past few days all but eased.

With this, the test results of 73 people who were in close contact with the 12-year-old boy who succumbed to the Nipah virus have returned negative.

On Thursday, Health Minister Veena George had informed that 274 people were on the primary contact list of the victim.

Of them, 149 are healthcare workers, 47 are from other districts, and seven are showing mild symptoms of fever.

They are under observation at the Kozhikode medical college hospital and everyone's health is stable, the minister said.

The incubation period of the Nipah virus is 21 days from the date of first contact with the victim. The 274 are likely to remain under observation for that many days.

Health officials have designated a three-kilometre radius area around the victim's house as a containment zone and a house-to-house survey is carried out here to learn if anyone is suffering from an unusual illness or have died due to unusual causes.

The survey is yet to reveal any such unusual instance of illness or death. "A good news so far," the minister said.

All on their toes

It was on September 5 the news broke that the deadly Nipah virus, which claimed 17 lives in 2018, had reappeared in Kerala.



This time, it had claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy from Chathamangalam-Pazhoor area in Kozhikode.

Health officials, sprang to action, quickly identifying 188 close contacts of the victim within hours after the confirmation of the virus.

A timeline of the infected person's recent activities and a route map to trace the others too were prepared in a short time.

Meanwhile, a series of measures were employed to check any further spread of the dreaded virus in Kozhikode.

A health alert was declared in the district and officials cordoned off about three-kilometre around the house of the deceased child.

Ward No 9 of the Chathamangalam gram panchayat was closed and partial restrictions were also imposed in nearby wards.

The districts of Kannur and Malappuram too sounded an alert and formed teams to mitigate any challenges the virus may pose.

The Centre too rushed a team from the National Centre for Disease Control to aid the Kerala government's prompt efforts to contain the threat.

A dedicated call centre was also opened for Nipah-related assistance and enquiries.

The numbers are 0495-238 2500 and 0495-238 2800.