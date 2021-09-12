Another goof-up: Alappuzha Medical College declares alive patient dead

Ambalapuzha: Another goof-up further dented the image of Alappuzha Medical College Hospital when the authorities informed the relatives of a COVID-19 patient that he had died while undergoing treatment.

The relatives, who made arrangements for the cremation, and reached the hospital for receiving the body, were then told that their patient was still alive and under intensive care.

The hospital authorities informed the relatives of Ramanan (47) of Pallikal in Kayamkulam that he had died around 5 pm on Friday. The relatives arranged for the funeral and local organizations put up posters offering condolences. The relatives reached the hospital on Saturday morning and were informed that their patient was still undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Following the mix-up, the relatives lodged complaints with the District Collector and Hospital Superintendent.

Superintendent Dr Sajeev George Pulikkal said the hospital employee, who had provided the wrong information, has been removed from duty. The hospital also assigned Deputy Superintendent Dr A Abdul Salam to conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident.

Ramanan was admitted to the hospital on August 29 after he had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19. He was kept on ventilator support the same day itself since he had difficulty in breathing.

Incidentally, the body of another COVID-19 patient, Ramanan (70) of Krishnapuram in Kayamkulam, was mistakenly handed over to the relatives of Kumaran of Cherthala on Friday evening. The relatives took the body home for cremation.

The mix-up came to light only after Ramanan's relatives reached the hospital. Meanwhile, Kumaran's relatives realised the mistake and returned to the hospital with the body.

Hospital authorities said no action was initiated in the incident since the Kumaran's relatives had 'identified' the body before receiving it.

The former hospital superintendent was shifted a month ago over the four-day delay in informing the relatives of the deaths of two COVID-19 patients, Thankappan (68) of Chengannur and Devadas (58) of Kavunadu, Kollam.