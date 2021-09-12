Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Prisoner’s favourite song played at Poojappura jail after request lands in complaint box to judge

Our Correspondent
Published: September 12, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A judge fulfilled a prisoner's request for a song of his favourite actor.

The district sessions judge ‘dedicated’ the song Kannum Kannum Thammil Thammil from the Jayan-starrer Angadi for the prisoner at the Poojappura central jail.

This song was played on Freedom Symphony, the radio station at the prison, on Saturday evening. But the prisoner, who had requested for the song, was not at the jail then. He had been let out a month ago after serving his sentence.

RELATED ARTICLES

The prisoner, a native of Channankara in Thiruvananthapuram, had been jailed for a year after he was convicted in an Abkari case.

'Freedom Symphony' had started functioning three months ago and the prisoners can give written requests to play their favourite film songs. The note should be submitted at the jail store. But the prisoner put the song request in the box which was set up to submit complaints with the district judge.

The complaint box is taken to the court on the seventh of every month. By the time the box reached the court, the prisoner had been released from the jail.

The judge handed over the prisoner’s note to the superintendent, along with a directive to consider his request for the song.

 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.