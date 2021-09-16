22,182 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.21L tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 22,182 new COVID cases and 26,563 recoveries on Thursday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,86,190.
So far, 42,36,309 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 21,122 contracted the virus through contact while 89 came from outside the state and 105 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,21,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 3252, 2901 and 2135 respectively.
The test positivity rate (TRP) in the state is 18.25 per cent.
A total of 178 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 23,165.
There are currently 5,54,807 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 5,27,791 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,016 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thrissur - 3,252
Ernakulam - 2,901
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,135
Malappuram - 2,061
Kozhikode - 1,792
Palakkad - 1,613
Kollam - 1,520
Alappuzha - 1,442
Kannur - 1,246
Kottayam - 1,212
Pathanamthitta - 1,015
Idukki - 973
Wayanad - 740
Kasaragod - 280
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,446
Kollam - 2,159
Pathanamthitta - 981
Alappuzha - 1,425
Kottayam - 1,831
Idukki - 987
Ernakulam - 3,362
Thrissur - 2,992
Palakkad - 1,913
Malappuram - 2,878
Kozhikode - 2,930
Wayanad - 835
Kannur - 1,506
Kasaragod - 318