COVID-19: Kerala records 15,768 new cases, 21,367 recoveries and 214 deaths on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 15,768 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after testing 1,05,513 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 14.94 percent.
After 21,367 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state dropped to 1,61,195, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
With 214 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 23,897. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
Of the new cases, 14,746 had contracted the virus through contact while 124 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 798 is yet to be traced.
There are 100 health workers among the new cases.
The state has reported 45,39,926 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 43,54,264 recovered.
A total of 4,86,600 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,62,691 are under home or institutional quarantine while 23,909 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,676 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday. Among the 1.61 lakh active patients, only 13.7% are currently hospitalized.
There are are 2,507 wards in 678 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 8%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Thrissur - 1,843
Kottayam - 1,632
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,591
Ernakulam - 1,545
Palakkad - 1,419
Kollam - 1,407
Malappuram - 1,377
Alappuzha - 1,250
Kozhikode - 1,200
Kannur - 993
Pathanamthitta - 715
Idukki - 373
Wayanad - 237
Kasaragod - 186
Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,657
Kollam - 1,431
Pathanamthitta - 1,206
Alappuzha - 1,104
Kottayam - 1,460
Idukki - 803
Ernakulam - 2,712
Thrissur - 2,448
Palakkad - 1,429
Malappuram - 2,591
Kozhikode - 2,508
Wayanad - 801
Kannur - 752
Kasaragod - 465