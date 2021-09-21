COVID-19: Kerala records 15,768 new cases, 21,367 recoveries and 214 deaths on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 15,768 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after testing 1,05,513 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 14.94 percent.

After 21,367 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state dropped to 1,61,195, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 214 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 23,897. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 14,746 had contracted the virus through contact while 124 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 798 is yet to be traced.

There are 100 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 45,39,926 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 43,54,264 recovered.

A total of 4,86,600 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,62,691 are under home or institutional quarantine while 23,909 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,676 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday. Among the 1.61 lakh active patients, only 13.7% are currently hospitalized.

There are are 2,507 wards in 678 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 8%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 1,843

Kottayam - 1,632

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,591

Ernakulam - 1,545

Palakkad - 1,419

Kollam - 1,407

Malappuram - 1,377

Alappuzha - 1,250

Kozhikode - 1,200

Kannur - 993

Pathanamthitta - 715

Idukki - 373

Wayanad - 237

Kasaragod - 186

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,657

Kollam - 1,431

Pathanamthitta - 1,206

Alappuzha - 1,104

Kottayam - 1,460

Idukki - 803

Ernakulam - 2,712

Thrissur - 2,448

Palakkad - 1,429

Malappuram - 2,591

Kozhikode - 2,508

Wayanad - 801

Kannur - 752

Kasaragod - 465