PC George booked for making derogatory remarks against minister Veena George

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Former MLA PC George and Health Minister Veena George.
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: Kerala police have registered a case against former MLA P C George for making derogatory remarks at Health Minister Veena George.

The Ernakulam Town Police was instructed by the state police chief to take a case under IPC section 509 (insulting modesty of woman) based on the complaint of BH Mansoor, an advocate at the High Court of Kerala.

The incident pertaining to the case was a telephonic conversation between George and journalist TP Nandakumar, which the latter had posted in the Facebook page of his publication. The telephonic interview was based on the high number of COVID cases in Kerala.

George allegedly said that Veena George was not fit for the ministership. He also made disparaging comments against Veena George.

