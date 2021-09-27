Kerala reports 11,699 Covid-19 cases on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 11,699 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

As many as 17,763 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 44,59,193.

With 58 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 24,661, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release

Of the positive cases, 41 were health workers, while 32 had come from outside the state and 11,134 infected through contact. The source of infection of 492 among them is unknown.

In the last 24 hours, 80,372 samples were tested. 422 local bodies and 841 bodies have reported a weekly infection population rate (WIPR) greater than 10.

Only 12.3 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.

The state government also said that 91.8 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine and 39.7 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses.

More than 96 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 58 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said.

District-wise positive cases

Thrissur- 1,667

Ernakulam- 1,529

Thiruvananthapuram- 1,133

Kozhikode- 997

Malappuram- 942

Kollam- 891

Kottayam- 870

Palakkad- 792

Alappuzha- 766

Kannur- 755

Pathanamthitta- 488

Idukki- 439

Wayanad- 286

Kasaragod- 144

District-wise recoveries

Thrissur- 4,496

Thiruvananthapuram- 2,096

Malappuram- 1,947

Kozhikode- 1,790

Kottayam- 1,646

Alappuzha- 1,285

Palakkad- 941

Wayanad- 801

Idukki- 681

Ernakulam- 606

Kannur- 628

Pathanamthitta- 426

Kasaragod- 294

Kollam- 126