KPCC's stringent roadmap for Congress' transformation to a semi-cadre party

Kozhikode: The Congress party in Kerala is planning a total restructuring of the organisation. The new leadership under Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran has released a set of guidelines to take the party through a path, hitherto unknown to the organisation.

The guidelines include six months' probation period for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and show-cause notices to those skipping DCC meetings.

The leadership has already made public its intention to transform the party into a semi-cadre organisation. The announcement sparked a debate whether a middle-level--between mass party and cadre party--exists.

A clarification soon followed, with the leadership further explaining that the idea is to make the party a disciplined outfit rather than continuing as a collective of a motley crowd. The guidelines were issued after conducting three surveys in the State.

Probation period for DCC chiefs



The State leadership announced its decision to introduce a probation period of six months for DCC president at a camp held for them at Neyyar in September. The functioning of the president-on-probation will be considered before allowing him/her to continue in the post after six months.



"Those DCC presidents who don't perform well will be replaced after six months," Sudhakaran declared at a DCC leadership meeting in Kozhikode. "An inactive DCC president will not continue beyond six months," he added.

The KPCC president further added that this norm will be applicable to all units. Separate committees will be formed for assessing the DCC presidents. The leadership's message is simple: KPCC does not need those who consider party posts as decorative symbols.

Show-cause notice to absentees



The KPCC has also decided to record attendance in party meetings. Soon after the decision was made, the DCC issued show-cause notices to a feeder organisation's office-bearers, who were absent from its meeting in Kozhikode. The KPCC has directed the DCCs to strictly ensure the attendance of office-bearers in organisational meetings, and those staying away continuously should be ousted from the posts they occupy.



Further, the feeder organisations should also submit their monthly work report to the DCC concerned. The report should include the contribution of each office-bearer.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader in the Assembly V D Satheesan

No crowding on stage



The usual spectacle of Congress functions having more people jostling for space on the dais is likely to end. The KPCC has issued an instruction to avoid crowding of the dais, with more people on the stage, often more than the audience. This is applicable to all events. However, office-bearers should be present. The norm was implemented at a DCC leadership meeting Sudhakaran inaugurated in Kozhikode the other day. Only 12 leaders, including the KPCC president, were on the dais, while other leaders, including KPCC secretaries, were seated among the audience.



The chairs on the stage mentioned the names of state-level office-bearers and the serial numbers of others. The meeting was attended by KPCC and DCC office-bearers, Block and Mandalam presidents, and district presidents of feeder organisations. The registration counter had a list of their names and serial numbers, and the office-bearers were issued serial numbers on registration.

The chairs, marked with serial numbers, of those who did not attend, remained unoccupied. Of the 293 representatives, 26 were absent. As many as 12 office-bearers had applied for leave. The remaining absentees will get show-cause notices. Necessary action will be initiated if the reply is not satisfactory.

K Sudhakaran, KPCC president

No self-promotion



The KPCC is also seeking to end the trend of leaders promoting themselves by putting up flex boards in public places, mostly offering best wishes to party-organised functions. Sudhakaran reminded workers that self-promotion is not the way to leadership. It has also been decided that the publicity materials of unit committees, being formed under booth panels, will have only the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi.



Publicity boards in connection with India's 75th Independence anniversary celebrations will have only the picture of freedom fighters. All publicity materials for the year-long celebrations will have pictures related to the Independence struggle.

The DCC presidents were told to avoid the photos of party leaders from local events of the organisation. The instruction was issued at the workshop held for DCC presidents.

On a tight leash



Appointments to party-ruled cooperative institutions will be decided by the leadership. A five-member panel will be formed to monitor and supervise the cooperative sector, and those not cooperating with the party will not be tolerated. Noting that there are cooperative institutions where the same person has been the president for the past 40 years, Sudhakaran said it, too, will not be allowed.



Party activists who toil for the organisation should be given employment in Congress-ruled cooperative institutions. A special committee will be formed for local self-government bodies (LSGs). This committee will coordinate the poll process to the LSGs, including finalising candidates. It will also have control over administrative matters.

A control commission will be formed to deal with party discipline-related complaints.

Levy system to raise funds



A levy system will be introduced to raise funds for the party. MPs, MLAs, governing body members of LSGs and cooperative institutions will have to pay the levy. The party is also considering collecting levy from those employed. The Congress is also aiming to raise funds through unit committees. The organisation has also instructed to pay salaries to trained full-time party workers.



Socialising norms



Party workers have been asked to avoid consuming alcohol in public. Those violating this norm will be ousted from party posts. Also, workers should not visit gambling centres. Though friendship with members of other parties is allowed, it should not hamper the growth of Congress. Collection of funds forcefully and for personal purposes will not be allowed.



Basic units



Congress Unit Committees (CUC), being formed under booth-level panels since Gandhi Jayanti, will be the grassroots-level units of the party. Each CUC will have members from 15 to 20 households. A survey was conducted to collect the details of Congress-friendly residences before the formation of CUC.



The survey collated a list of houses in each unit, Congress families (households traditionally backing Congress) and Congress-friendly households. Training workshops were conducted ahead of the survey, conducted as part of realising the slogan, "Congress in All, Congress in all Households."

A song highlighting Congress's contribution to the Independence struggle was also released.

The unit committees are formed with one representative from each household. It has been instructed to ensure a woman holds the post of president or secretary or treasurer of each CUC. Women should have 20 per cent and Dalits five to 10 per cent representation in the CUC governing committees.

The CUC should convene at least twice a month, and special events should be held on 10 days of historic importance in a year. Annual meetings, family meetings should also be organised ensuring the participation of all members.

State-level leaders should attend their local CUC meetings at least twice a year. The CUCs were formed after the party found that it had distanced itself from local households, and it reflected the Assembly polls.

1.5 lakh CUS by year-end



Congress's plan is to establish l.5 lakh CUCs by December 28, the party's foundation day. The CUCs will be formed in two panchayats each in all the 140 Assembly constituencies by November 14. The third phase of CUCs will be completed before December 28, and the remaining, if any, will be formed by January 26, 2022.



Cadre system not new in Congress



KPCC president T Siddique said Congress was the first to begin the cadre system in India. "As many as 78 trained cadres participated in the Dandi march under Mahatma Gandhi. Perhaps, it was the first time that trained cadres participated in a party-led struggle. The Congress is now returning to that cadre system," he added.



The guidelines for change in the Congress were prepared based on the three results the party had carried out, and the reports submitted by human resources development experts.