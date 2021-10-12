Over 50% new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Kerala from vaccinated section

Thiruvananthapuram: In a disturbing trend, there is a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases reported from among those who have taken vaccines against the pandemic disease in Kerala.

In a shocking revelation, almost 57 per cent of those who died due to COVID-19 in the last three days had taken vaccines.

According to the Vaccine Review Report published by the Kerala State Health Department, out of the total 6,996 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Monday, around 3,841 persons had taken vaccines. Among them, 2,089 took two rounds of vaccines.

Of the 10,691 COVID positive cases reported on Sunday, 6,303 persons had taken vaccines. Out of the 9,470 positive cases reported on Saturday, 5,364 people received vaccines.

No correlation between vaccination and infection?

Health experts in Kerala suspect that the effect of the vaccines on the human body is waning a few months after being administered the jab.

Though the vaccination figures have crossed 93 per cent in Kerala, there is no corresponding dip in the number of patients being infected with the pandemic. The average number of new daily COVID-19 patients in Kerala is still above the 10,000-margin.

The laxity shown by the public in adhering fully to the COVID guidelines after taking vaccines is one of the reasons attributed to the re-emergence of the pandemic among the vaccinated population.

But it is also pointed out that there are fewer complications found among the COVID patients who have taken two doses of vaccines compared to others. It is also claimed that the number of COVID-19 deaths has come down in Kerala after the advancement of mass vaccination, but overall the pandemic seems to be on the retreat worldwide after wreaking havoc for over one-and-a-half years.