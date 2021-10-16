CPM state committee meeting next month; Will Sudhakaran's fate be sealed?

Thiruvananthapuram: The fate of former minister G Sudhakaran will be known at the CPM state committee meeting to be held on November 6 and 7.

The report of the CPM commission which probed the allegations that Sudhakaran was inert during the assembly election campaign in the Ambalapuzha constituency will be taken up for discussion at the state committee meeting.

Even though the commission comprising Elamaram Kareem and K J Thomas has not completely ratified the allegations against Sudhakaran, it is learnt that the panel has found that certain charges do stand.

The commission report has also blamed the sitting Ambalapuzha MLA H Salam who had given the complaint against Sudhakaran and some members of the local committees in the same place.

The contents of the report has raised the possibility of state leadership initiating action against Sudhakaran who is one of the senior most leaders of the party in Kerala.

Expect no leniency

The CPM had initiated disciplinary action across the state for the lapses during the election campaign. The party examined the lapses of leaders even in the seats that it had won in the recent state polls.

Action was initiated against 10 members of various district committees. The district level disciplinary action will come into effect only after the approval of the state committee.

Since the discussions on the district level election analysis has been completed as a separate agenda, the state leadership will have to examine the findings of the lone commission which the state committee had appointed.

The CPM often avoids disciplinary action during party conferences. However, this time disciplinary action was initiated across the state while the branch conferences were in progress.

Review of local conferences

The state committee meeting is being convened at a time when the scheduled branch conferences are over and the conferences of a majority of local committees are coming to an end, in the run-up to the CPM Party Conference to be held in April 2022.

The meeting will review the conferences that have taken place in branch and local committees. Besides it will also discuss the proceedings that are to be carried out during the area and district conferences.