32-year-old priest absconding over harassment of minor girl arrested

Our Correspondent
Published: October 21, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Fr Sibi Varghese
Topic | Ernakulam

Aluva: The police arrested a priest on the charges of sexually harassing a minor girl.

An Aluva rural police team led by Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police V Rajeev arrested Fr Sibi Varghese, 32, of Thundathumkadavu, Varapuzha.

He is the former assistant vicar of St Mary’s Magdalene Church at Maradu on the Kochi coast. He has been accused of sexually harassing a four-year-old who is the daughter of a woman known to him.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman.

Fr Varghese was on the run and reportedly hiding in various states after the registration of a sexual harassment case against him. 

After the arrest Fr Sibi was produced before court and sent to the sub-jail at Muvattupuzha.

Meanwhile, the Varapuzha Archdiocese stated that the priest had been suspended earlier.

