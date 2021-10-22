COVID-19: Kerala makes official 464 previously undocumented deaths; 9,361 new cases on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Friday reported 9,361 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 9,401 persons recovered from the infection.

With the addition of 99 recent deaths, the COVID-related fatalities in Kerala has increased to 27,765.

The state government has updated the number of total COVID deaths by including 464 fatalities that were previously not mentioned in the official list.

A Health Department release said that the toll has increased to 27,765 following the addition of 292 deaths until June 14 that were not treated as COVID-related due to lack of sufficient documents, and another 172 that were added based on the central government's revised guidelines.

Of the fresh cases, 9,012 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 254 and 39 cases were reported among those who reached the state from outside.

Besides, 56 healthcare workers also contracted the virus on the day.

The Test Positivity Rate on the day was 11.64% after 80,393 samples were tested in 24 hours. There are 80,892 active cases in Kerala.

There are 2,81,286 persons under observation in the state, including 2,72,412 at home/institutional quarantine centres and 8,874 in hospitals.

On Friday, 825 hospitalisations were reported. According to official data, 9.8% of the total cases are in hospitals.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam, 1,552

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,214

Kollam, 1,013

Thrissur, 910

Kottayam, 731

Kozhikode, 712

Idukki, 537

Malappuram, 517

Pathanamthitta, 500

Kannur, 467

Alappuzha, 390

Palakkad, 337

Wayanad, 310

Kasaragod, 171

District-wise recoveries

Ernakulam, 1,891

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,309

Thrissur, 1,121

Kozhikode, 1,004

Idukki, 626

Malappuram, 556

Kollam, 532

Kannur, 519

Kottayam, 491

Palakkad, 437

Alappuzha, 401

Kasaragod, 190

Pathanamthitta, 183

Wayanad, 141



