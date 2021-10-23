COVID-19: Kerala reports 8,909 fresh cases; 80,555 active

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Saturday reported 8,909 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 8,780 persons recovered from the infection.
The COVID-related fatalities in Kerala has increased to 28,229 after the state updated 399 previously undocumented deaths in addition to 65 recent deaths.
Of the fresh cases, 8,476 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 332 and 49 cases were reported among those who reached the state from outside.
Besides, 52 healthcare workers also contracted the virus on the day.
The Test Positivity Rate on the day was 10.34% after 86,111 samples were tested in 24 hours. There are 80,555 active cases in Kerala.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam, 1,233
Thiruvananthapuram, 1,221
Thrissur, 1,105
Kozhikode, 914
Kollam, 649
Idukki, 592
Kottayam, 592
Pathanamthitta, 544
Malappuram, 436
Kannur, 410
Palakkad, 397
Alappuzha, 388
Wayanad, 270
Kasaragod, 158
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram, 1,431
Ernakulam, 1266
Thrissur, 1,034
Idukki, 728
Kozhikode, 723
Palakkad, 620
Kottayam, 569
Alappuzha, 554
Kannur, 518
Kollam, 274
Pathanamthitta, 364
Malappuram, 349
Wayanad, 231
Kasaragod, 119