COVID-19: Kerala reports 8,909 fresh cases; 80,555 active

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Saturday reported 8,909 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 8,780 persons recovered from the infection.

The COVID-related fatalities in Kerala has increased to 28,229 after the state updated 399 previously undocumented deaths in addition to 65 recent deaths.



Of the fresh cases, 8,476 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 332 and 49 cases were reported among those who reached the state from outside.

Besides, 52 healthcare workers also contracted the virus on the day.

The Test Positivity Rate on the day was 10.34% after 86,111 samples were tested in 24 hours. There are 80,555 active cases in Kerala.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam, 1,233

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,221

Thrissur, 1,105

Kozhikode, 914

Kollam, 649

Idukki, 592

Kottayam, 592

Pathanamthitta, 544

Malappuram, 436

Kannur, 410

Palakkad, 397

Alappuzha, 388

Wayanad, 270

Kasaragod, 158

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,431

Ernakulam, 1266

Thrissur, 1,034

Idukki, 728

Kozhikode, 723

Palakkad, 620

Kottayam, 569

Alappuzha, 554

Kannur, 518

Kollam, 274

Pathanamthitta, 364

Malappuram, 349

Wayanad, 231

Kasaragod, 119