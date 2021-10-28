KSRTC buses may double up as Maveli stores mostly in hilly areas

Thiruvananthapuram: The Department of Food and Civil Supplies is in talks with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to convert its buses as Maveli stores after making necessary alterations, Minister G R Anil told the State Assembly.

The chain of Maveli stores across the state is run by the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited or Supplyco to sell essential commodities at rates lower than the market rates.

Such mobile Maveli stores would cater mostly to the population in Kerala hilly region, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister said.

Other decisions of the Department include the use of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for the centralised monitoring of SupplyCo outlets. The ERP would be implemented with the help of C-DIT.

A blockchain technology will be employed to prevent manipulation of stock, besides installing CCTV cameras in outlets and expanding online payment facility.

The Department has been considering the marketing of Kudumbashree and agriculture produces through Maveli stores, the minister said. It would be initially introduced in supermarkets.

Supplyco would also initiate online sales and home deliveries in urban areas.

The minister expressed concern over certain local self-government bodies not paying the rent of a few Maveli stories that have been functioning for more than five years.