Min Cherian refuses to own up controversial remarks aimed at Anupama & Ajith, police case on hold

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Anupama S Chandran and her partner Ajith filed a police complaint alleging Saji Cherian of slander, the Minister for Culture and Youth Affairs has claimed that he was referring to someone else.

"I did not name anyone, I was referring to a case from my locality," the minister told media persons, who had asked him about his controversial statement made Friday night, the video of which has gone viral.

Addressing the state government's women empowerment initiative, 'Samam', Minister Cherian had mentioned a youngster who "falls in love with a friend's wife after he had fathered two, three children, and then gets involved with a younger woman, and makes her pregnant".

Even though the minister did not refer to Anupama and Ajith, under the circumstances it was implied that those in mention were in fact the former comrades, who have waged a legal battle with the CPM in the case of their missing child.

Anupama and Ajith had filed a complaint with the Peroorkkada Police Station against the minister over his comments. However, the police are yet to file a case as the minister had not referred to anyone by name.

CPM's Thiruvananthapuram district committee secretary Anavoor Nagappan had also made a similar statement through a Facebook post, in which he has named the couple, who are in search of their child that was separated from them at birth.

The CPM has been on the backfoot in the case as Anupama and Ajith are former Left members and the latter's parents are active party workers, who are accused in the case of the missing child.