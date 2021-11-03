Bursting of fire crackers to be limited from 7 to 10pm on Diwali: Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Bursting of fire crackers should be limited to a maximum of two hours between 7 pm and 10 pm on Diwali in Kerala, the state government said in an order issued on Wednesday.

The time period was extended from 7 to 10 pm from the earlier 8 to 10pm period in view of rainy situation in the state.

India will celebrating Diwali on Thursday, November 4.

No total ban on firecrackers: SC

The Supreme Court had on October 29 said that Diwali celebration cannot be at the cost of others' health and clarified that while there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers, fireworks which contain Barium salts are prohibited.

The court also dispelled the impression that it was against particular group or community by banning firecrackers and said it cannot allow violation of rights of citizens under the guise of enjoyment.

The apex court said that sale can happen through only licensed traders and that only green crackers can be sold. Online sale of firecrackers has been completely banned.

In the past, the apex court had said that while deciding on a ban on firecrackers, it is imperative to take into account the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers and the right to health of over 1.3 billion people of the country.