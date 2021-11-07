Permission to cut trees granted to Tamil Nadu without govt's knowledge, says Saseendran

Thiruvananthapuram: The Forest Department granted permission to Tamil Nadu to fell 15 trees downstream the baby dam at Mullaperiyar without the knowledge of the state government, Minister for Forests A K Saseendran has said.

Tamil Nadu had sought permission to axe the trees to facilitate the strengthening of the baby dam, even as both the states have been locked in a legal battle over the 126-year-old dam across the Periyar River at Mullaperiyar.

Saseendran said neither his office nor the office of the chief minister was aware of granting permission to fell trees to the neighbouring state.

The forest minister has sought an explanation from the chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden for allowing Tamil Nadu to cut the trees.

Saseendran said the government came to know of the permission granted after the Chief Minister's Office received a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, thanking Kerala for allowing that state to cut down the trees.

The minister has directed the officials to submit the report by 11am on Sunday.

Stalin on Saturday thanked his Kerala counterpart for "granting permission" for felling 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir.

The Tamil Nadu government's long-term plan of increasing the water level at Mullaperiyar Dam was given a boost with the decision.

The Tamil Nadu government has also requested permission to repair the roads between Vandiperiyar and the dam site to transport materials.

On Friday a ministerial delegation from Tamil Nadu had visited the dam site. Durai Murugan, the minister for water resources, had said that Tamil Nadu was ready to strengthen the baby dam, an auxilliary structure on the right of the main dam.