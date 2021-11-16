Weapons with blood stains found in locality of RSS activist's murder

Palakkad: Billhooks and machetes with blood stains and strands of hair on them were found on the roadside near the locality where an RSS activist was hacked to death on Monday.

The weapons were discovered in a bush on the side of the national highway at Kannanur, which is only three kilometres from the site where a youth, Sanjtih, was murdered.

Even as the Town South police suspect the weapons to be connected to the Sanjith murder, they couldn't confirm it unless forensic examinations were finished.

Sanjith, 27, a block secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was travelling on a bike with his wife when the attack happened near Kinassery.

A car had rammed into Sanjith's bike and a group of men hacked him with billhooks and machete.

The police suspect members of SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) to be behind the attack, which is believed to be in retaliation for another murder political murder.