COVID-19: Kerala reports 5,987 new cases, toll reaches 38,737

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday reported 5,987 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 5,094 recoveries from the infection.
The Test Positivity Rate on the day stood at 9.04% after 66,165 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
There are 51,804 active cases in Kerala, and 7.2% of those infected are undergoing treatment at hospitals, informed the state health department.
The COVID toll reached 38,737 after 328 previously undocumented fatalities and 56 recent ones were added to the official list.
Of the fresh cases, 5,594 persons were infected through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 331 others. While 37 of the infected came from outside the state, 25 were healthcare workers.
Vaccination status
The health department reported that 62.2% of the eligible population in Kerala (1,66,31,675) was fully vaccinated while 95.9% (2,56,17,352) received their first doses.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam, 963
Thiruvananthapuram, 863
Kozhikode, 664
Kottayam, 555
Thrissur, 450
Malappuram, 414
Kollam, 377
Kannur, 373
Idukki, 277
Wayanad, 275
Pathanamthitta, 253
Alappuzha, 215
Palakkad, 188
Kasaragod, 120
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram, 751
Kozhikode, 484
Ernakulam, 484
Idukki, 458
Thrissur, 445
Kannur, 368
Pathanamthitta, 354
Wayanad, 329
Palakkad, 308
Kollam, 286
Alappuzha, 277
Malappuram, 247
Kottayam, 219
Kasaragod, 84