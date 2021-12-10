Kerala medicos' strike on, services in medical college hospitals hit

Thiruvananthapuram: The postgraduate (PG) medical students of government medical colleges in Kerala is on an indefinite strike from Friday. The strike has adversely affected the functioning of medical college hospitals as it commenced from 8 am.

Latest reports indicate that resident doctors attending emergency duties have, through their association, announced a boycott of emergency services such as intensive care and labour rooms from 8 am.

The Kerala Medical Postgraduate Association, however, informed that the strike would exclude COVID-19 duties.

The State committee of the association said the indefinite strike was called after the government continued ignoring their nine-day-old agitation raising various demands.

Meanwhile, the government issued an order to appoint 373 non-academic junior resident doctors in medical college hospitals. The appointment of non-academic junior resident doctors was one of the major demands of the agitating doctors.

The PG doctors had earlier announced that they would call off the strike after the government promised to appoint non-academic junior resident doctors till the allocation of seats for first-year PG classes. The move was to reduce the medicos' workload, and the government has issued an order regarding the appointment.

Health minister warns of stringent action



Health Minister Veena George on Thursday warned a section of resident doctors of stringent action if they continue with their agitation, which would affect the normal functioning of medical college hospitals.



"I held talks with striking medicos twice. The State cannot do anything regarding their demand for advancing the first-year PG admission since the issue has been under the consideration of the Supreme Court," the Minister explained.

The minister alleged that a section of PG doctors was deliberately causing impediment to COVID-19 and non-Covid treatment in the State.

"Steps will be initiated under the Epidemic Diseases Act if the doctors did not withdraw the strike that has been affecting the medical treatment of the people," she warned.

As part of initiating action against the PG medicos, medical college principals have asked them to vacate the college hostels.