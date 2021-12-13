2,434 new COVID cases in Kerala after 50K tests on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 2,434 new COVID cases and 4,308 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 36,281.

So far, 51,16,928 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 2,266 contracted the virus through contact while 6 came from outside the state and 17 are healthcare workers.

A total of 50,446 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 525, 428 and 315 respectively.

A total of 38 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 43,170.

There are currently 1,60,033 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,55,720 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,313 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 525

Thiruvananthapuram - 428

Kozhikode - 315

Kannur - 224

Kollam - 163

Kottayam - 147

Thrissur - 136

Alappuzha - 83

Malappuram - 83

Pathanamthitta - 76

Palakkad - 68

Idukki - 63

Kasaragod - 54

Wayanad - 39

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 712

Kollam - 230

Pathanamthitta - 192

Alappuzha - 171

Kottayam - 456

Idukki - 146

Ernakulam - 704

Thrissur - 242

Palakkad - 60

Malappuram - 101

Kozhikode - 824

Wayanad - 153

Kannur - 276

Kasaragod - 41