COVID: Kerala logs 347 new cases, 383 recoveries; TPR at 2.55%

Kerala on Saturday reported 347 fresh cases of coronavirus and and 383 recoveries from the infection.
Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day was 2.55% after 13,599 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Even as no fresh COVID fatalities were reported in Kerala yet again, the toll increased to 68,360 with the inclusion of 21 previously undocumented deaths.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam 106
Thiruvananthapuram 60
Kozhikode 31
Kottayam 29
Alappuzha 23
Kollam 22
Thrissur 18
Idukki 14
Kannur 14
Pathanamthitta 12
Malappuram 12
Palakkad 3
Wayanad 2
Kasaragod 1