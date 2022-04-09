COVID: Kerala logs 347 new cases, 383 recoveries; TPR at 2.55%

Kerala on Saturday reported 347 fresh cases of coronavirus and and 383 recoveries from the infection.

Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on the day was 2.55% after 13,599 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Even as no fresh COVID fatalities were reported in Kerala yet again, the toll increased to 68,360 with the inclusion of 21 previously undocumented deaths.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam 106

Thiruvananthapuram 60

Kozhikode 31

Kottayam 29

Alappuzha 23

Kollam 22

Thrissur 18

Idukki 14

Kannur 14

Pathanamthitta 12

Malappuram 12

Palakkad 3

Wayanad 2

Kasaragod 1