Actor assault case: Manju Warrier identifies voice samples of Dileep, others

Kochi: As part of further probe into the 2017 actor assault case, top Malayalam cine artist Manju Warrier identified voice samples belonging to Dileep, his brother Anoop, and brother-in-law Suraj on Sunday.

The Crime Branch summoned the actor to a hotel in Kochi as part of the further probe into the actor assault case. The questioning lasted for four hours.

The audio clips identified include those released by director Balachandrakumar. Balachandrakumar had alleged that along with his close relatives and friends, had planned to harm the investigation officers who arrested him in 2017.



Manju Warrier is the former wife of actor Dileep who is a prime accused in the sensational case. Manju is also a witness in the actor assault case.

Dileep's friend and acquaintances had already identified the voice samples earlier. The report on the voice clips which has been sent for forensic examination is yet to arrive.

Dileep's wife and actor Kavya Madhavan will also be questioned with respect to the case on Monday.

A female actor, who has worked in South Indian films, was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted in her car for two hours by a few gangsters wo had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actor.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.