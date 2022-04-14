Row over Suresh Gopi's 'Vishukaineetam' offer heats up

Thrissur: Actor and MP Suresh Gopi's "Vishukaineetam" offer has now snowballed into a major controversy with both the LDF and the BJP indulging in a war of words over the issue.

The controversy erupted when Suresh Gopi handed over an amount to "melsanthis" for the disbursal of "Vishukaineetam" at temples.

The Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) issued an order, instructing the Melsanthis working under its temples not to receive the amount given by Suresh Gopi as 'Vishukaineetam'. BJP, however, accused the CDB of interfering with the beliefs of the devotees.

It is said that Suresh Gopi is reaching out to people in a big way with an eye on the next Lok Sabha elections.

The open acknowledgement of the temple devaswoms that Suresh Gopi helped them get the Central Government's permission for holding "pooram vedikettu" this time has come as a setback for both the LDF and the UDF. Resentment is brewing on both fronts over the hype received for such a piece of news.

Suresh Gopi had given Rs.1001 to the Melsanthi of Vadakkumnathan temple for distributing it among devotees. But the Devaswom Board found that such a practice is not justifiable.

The Board issued an order saying that from now onwards, no money should be received by the Melsanthis from any of the devotees for any such purpose.

The Board issued such an order after the ruling CPM and CPI took strong objections to Suresh Gopi's feat. It is learnt that State Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan gave specific instructions to the devaswom in this regard.