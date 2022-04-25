Kochi too in the reckoning to host 2023 G20 ministerial meet

New Delhi\Kochi: The city of Kochi in Kerala is in the reckoning as a venue for one of the ministerial meetings preceding the 2023 G20 Leaders Summit. India is set to host the G20 meet for the first time next year.

A delegation of central government officials arrived in Kochi last week to assess the city's facilities, infrastructure and security aspects. They called on state government authorities and police officials to enquire about varied aspects including those on accommodation, travel, weather and security.

The central team was led by Eenam Gambhir, the under secretary of the External Affairs Ministry.

The team had visited Indore too for a firsthand appraisal of the central Indian city.

A series of minister-level meetings are held ahead of the Heads of State and Government Summit. India is set to take over the presidency of the G20 late this year from Indonesia which is hosting the 17th edition of the summit in Bali in mid-November.

The G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum. Its members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the US and the EU.