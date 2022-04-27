Kerala's Kozhikode reports shigella infection again, health dept starts preventive measures

Kozhikode: A case of shigella infection has been confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district, prompting the health department to initiate preventive measures.

A seven-year-old girl was found infected with the contagious shigella bacteria after she developed symptoms on April 20 and 21. The test was prescribed after blood was found in her stool.

Another child in her neighbourhood has also shown symptoms. That child has sought treatment from the Community Health centre at Thalakkulathoor. Health department officials said both the children had no major health problems.

As a preventive measure, the authorities have chlorinated wells of 100 houses in the area. The health department has also conducted a survey to find out those with symptoms like fever and diarrhoea. The preventive measures are coordinated by Dr K V Mithun Sasi, medical officer, Family Health centre, Puthiyappa.

A shigella case was reported in Kozhikode in 2020 also. That time a one-and-a-half-year-old child had tested positive for the infection after the toddler was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode following complaints of acute stomach pain and diarrhoea. Before that six cases of diarrhoea had been traced to shigella.

Shigella bacteria causes the intestinal disease called shigellosis. Besides diarrhea, stomach pain/cramps, fever and nausea/vomiting are common symptoms of shigella infection. The infection could happen from eating contaminated food or from water infected with the bacteria.