KV Thomas escapes suspension, loses only KPCC posts

New Delhi: The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has removed veteran leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas from all official posts of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for participating in the seminar held in connection with the CPM Party Congress in Kannur.

With this decision of the AICC, Thomas ceased to be a member of the KPCC executive and political affairs committee.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved the recommendations of the five-member AICC disciplinary committee headed by senior leader AK Antony.

Considering his seniority in the party, Thomas will not be suspended from the party as of now, but he will be censured.

Thomas will also continue as an AICC member, which is a mere formality now especially with the organisational elections are round the corner.

Thomas to wait and watch

Thomas, while responding to the AICC decision, said that he would give a detailed reaction only after getting the full details.

He said he came to know about the disciplinary action from the media and didn't get any personal intimation.

"I am not ready to react to matters which I don't have any idea about. The media report says that I will be removed from party posts. What kind of major party posts do I hold? Technically speaking, I am a member of some committees. Anyway, they have not decided to remove me from the party's primary membership. As I said earlier, I will continue as a Congressman. But still, I don't know what mistake I have made," he quipped.