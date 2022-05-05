No salary yet, KSRTC strike tomorrow amid talks with Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister Antony Raju will hold talks with the recognised unions of the KSRTC on Thursday to avert the strike called by them from tomorrow in protest against non-disbursal of salary.

The conciliatory talks will be held at the minister's chamber in the Secretariat at 3 pm.

Except CITU-led Kerala State Road Transport Employees' Association (KSRTEA), two other recognised unions, Transport Democratic Font and Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh have called for 24-hour strike on Friday if the salary is not disbursed today.

The management is not sure whether they can disburse salary today.

The State Government announced an assistance of Rs.30 crore this month to the KSRTC though the latter asked for Rs 65-crore as assistance. The government also made it clear that thé amount of the assistance would be the same in the coming months too.

The KSRTC, however, said that it will be possible for the management to disburse salary today only if the government extends financial support.