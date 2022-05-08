Three of a family hospitalised after consuming fish in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another incident of suspected food poisoning, three members of a family have been admitted to the hospital after they consumed fish at Kallara in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala.

They had developed uneasiness after consuming the fish, bought from Pazhayachantha (a local market).

Another person has also been admitted to the hospital after consuming fish.

The police carried out checks at Pazhayachantha. The health department was also informed.

But after failing to get a response from the health department, the local residents informed the District Collector.

Last weekend a 16-year-old girl died and several others were hospitalised after eating shawarma from an eatery at Cheruvathur in Kerala's northern-most Kasaragod district.

How to know if the fish is rotten

The following points should be borne in mind as you buy fish next time:

• Test the fish with your finger. While pressing down the flesh with finger, the finger print should quickly disappear as flesh bounces back. If it remains, then the fish is not fresh.• Fresh fish will have clear, bright, shining eyes. They will have bright, metallic skin too.

• Look for firmly connected scales. Disjointed ones are found on rotting fish.

• In fresh fish the gills are bright and red. In stale fish it is brown or faded. If there's slime near the gills then it is stale fish.

• Fresh fish don't have the typical fishy smell.

Where to complain?

If you come across inedible, adulterated or stale food products call on the toll-free number: 1800 425 1125.

This number is valid to alert about rotten fish that is being sold.