Thrissur Pooram fireworks: After three postponements, the event planned for 4 pm on Friday

Devaswom officials said Thursday that the Thrissur Pooram fireworks that were postponed three times due to adverse weather will be held at 4 pm on Friday if the rains subside.

The Thrissur Pooram fireworks that are known for its scale and grandeur was initially scheduled for 3 am on May 11 after the main festival at the Vadakkunnathan Temple.

However, due to inclement weather the event was repeatedly postponed. A sample fireworks display was held a few days before the festival.

The devices are kept in a godown with police protection. It is understood that those cannot be brought out until the ground becomes dry.