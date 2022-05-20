Malayalam
Kerala HC to consider Vijay Babu's bail plea on Monday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 20, 2022 10:55 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

The High Court of Kerala on Monday will consider the bail petition of actor-producer Vijay Babu who is evading arrest in a rape case.

It is understood that the accused is planning to move the Supreme Court should the High Court dismiss his bail petition.

Based on a report from the Kochi City Police, the External Affairs Ministry had revoked the passport of Vijay Babu, who is currently in hiding abroad.

Manorama News reported quoting police sources that he has slipped into Georgia from Dubai. Georgia reportedly does not have an extradition treaty with India on matters concerning the transfer of wanted persons.

The City police had planned to arrest the accused with the help of Interpol. The City police commissioner had warned Vijay Babu that if he did not surrender before May 24 a Red Corner Notice will be issued.

On April 22, an upcoming Malayalam female actor, who acted in a movie produced by Vijay Babu filed a complaint of sexual assault.

At the midnight of May 27, Vijay Babu did a Facebook Live, in which he named the complainant and claimed to be the victim. He has been in hiding since then.

