Kerala to conduct special COVID vaccination drive for children

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department is gearing up to conduct a three-day COVID-19 vaccination drive exclusively for children from May 25.

The objective of the drive was to vaccinate as many children as possible in view of the reopening of the schools next month after summer vacation, state health minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

It is being organised in collaboration with schools, residents' associations and volunteer groups, she said adding that children can receive the shots in all major hospitals by registering in the COWIN portal or through spot registration at the respective centres.

School ID cards or Aadhaar cards are mandatory for children to get vaccinated, the minister said and directed the officials concerned to ensure that all children of this age group are vaccinated in the state.

George gave a direction in this regard in a meeting of the state rapid response team held here, an official statement said.

As many as 81 per cent of the total children, belonging to the age group of 15-17 years of age, were given the first dose of vaccine so far, while 52 per cent of the same age category received the second dose also.

A total of 40 per cent of children, aged between 12-14 years, were given the first dose while 11 per cent of the same age group accepted the second dose as well, the statement added.

Senior officials including the Health department Principal Secretary, health director, additional and deputy directors, district medical officials and others took part in the meeting convened by the minister.

