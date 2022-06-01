Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 1,000 mark after 2 months

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of new COVID-19 cases in a day has again crossed the 1,000 mark in Kerala. As many as 1,197 persons were tested positive for the disease on Tuesday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 7.07 per cent.

This is the first time after two months the number of daily cases has surpassed 1,000 in the southern state which bore the brunt of the pandemic since its outbreak in early 2,000.

The active cases have also gone up with the number at 5,728 on Tuesday (May 31).

The cases have doubled in the last week from May 23.

Ernakulam currently has the highest number of Covid positive cases in the state. More than 100 positive cases were reported in a week in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts. Three persons who contracted the disease also died during this period.

With the schools expected to open this week, the cases are expected to increase further.

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 18,386 in India

With 2,745 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,60,832, while the active cases increased to 18,386, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,636 with six fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 503 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.63 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,17,810, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.57 crore.

The six new fatalities include two from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.