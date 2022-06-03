Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Graffiti on Kochi Metro trains: Police suspect insider job

Our Correspondent
Published: June 03, 2022 01:09 PM IST
Kochi metro
The graffiti on coaches of Kochi Metro. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: People within the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) are suspected to be behind the drawing of graffiti on the coaches of the metro trains. The ongoing probe pointed to such a possibility even though the police earlier suspected the role of a global network of graffiti artists.

The Metro Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 447 and 427 which pertain to trespassing and destruction of public property.

The KMRL has launched a parallel probe into the incident. Its attempt to hide the incident initially had also generated suspicion regarding the matter.

RELATED ARTICLES

The graffiti on the metro rail coach which read 'Burn Play' and 'First Hit' was seen on the coach on May 22. It was only after the news regarding the graffiti became viral that the KMRL agreed to confirm the incident.

C H Nagaraju, the City Police Commissioner, had earlier suspected the role of ‘Rail Hoons’ behind the incident.

Rail Hoons is an international group of graffiti artists notorious for displaying their creative skills in public places. Graffiti damage by Rail Hoons on public properties and vehicles are common abroad.

"The graffiti resembles the poster of a recent Hollywood crime thriller ‘BURN’,” the Commissioner said. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.