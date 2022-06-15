Security officials had tipped off CM Pinarayi about 3 Youth Congress workers on flight

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as sporadic tit-for-tat violence by CPM activists are reported from parts of Kerala after three Youth Congress activities tried to confront Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan aboard a domestic flight, it has come to light he was alerted by security personnel about their presence as soon he boarded the IndiGo aircraft at Kannur airport on Sunday evening.

Pinarayi himself revealed the matter informally to the leaders of his party, CPM, and the Left Democratic Front later.

According to reports, the airport authorities and the security officials informed the CM that the travel plans of the three youths looked suspicious.

However, the CM didn't oppose the boarding of the trio even as it was widely expected young Congress activists would resort to protests but not on an aircraft. They shouted slogans against the CM as soon as the flight landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport and one of them was pushed away by LDF convenor E P Jayarajan.

Apparently, the CM and CPM circles were taken aback by the protest on the flight.

The youths had claimed they were going to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram. They have been booked and slapped with attempt-to-murder charges.