Sajith Lal, accused in 2015 Jalaja murder case, hangs

Thiruvananthapuram: A 42-year-old videographer who was facing trial in the murder of a housewife at her home at Nangiarkulangara, near Haripad, in 2015, killed himself.

The body of Sajith Lal, the sole accused in the murder of Jalaja Suren (51), was found in a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday morning.

A suicide note recovered from the room stated no one should be held responsible for his death.

He requested a funeral at the Thycaud cemetery as his last wish. He also urged not to take his body to his home at Muttom in Mavelikkara.

The murder happened during a rape bid at noon on August 13. Jalaja's husband was abroad and her children were based in Bengaluru then.

Cash and some jewellery too had gone missing from the house.

Sajith Lal who went to the Middle East after the crime was brought back by on the sly by the police. He was arrested on December 27, 2017 at the Kochi airport.

The trial in the case was progressing at the Sessions Court in Mavelikkara. Sajith Lal who was out on bail since 2018 didn't appear in the court on Monday when the hearing was set to resume.

The Crime Branch had taken up the probe after the local police struggled to find a breakthrough despite questioning hundreds of suspects.