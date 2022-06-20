Malayalam
Odisha native killed in Kerala's Kottayam amid dispute between migrant workers

Our Correspondent
Published: June 20, 2022 02:47 PM IST
Kottayam: A 27-year-old Odisha native was killed in a dispute between migrant workers in Kottayam. The deceased was identified as Shishir.

Another Odisha native Rajendra Gowda, also a friend of Shishir, has been taken into police custody over the incident.

The incident took place at Nagampadam around 2.30pm on Sunday. According to the police, Shishir used to harass Rajendra Gowda's wife and daughter. He also vilified them.

Shishir called Gowda to Nagampadam to talk about this. When the dispute escalated, Shishir took out the sharp weapon he had with him. Gowda snatched the weapon and slashed Shishir’s neck.

The police said that both of them were in an inebriated state. After the incident, the other migrant workers and local residents chased down Gowda.

District police chief D Shilpa, DySP J Santhosh Kumar, West SHO Anoop Krishna and other cops arrived at the spot.

