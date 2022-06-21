Road racing: Kerala MVD to roll out 'Operation Race' on Wednesday; license, registration to be cancelled

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) of Kerala will roll out 'Operation Race' on Wednesday with the aim of controlling the increasing incidents of bike racing accidents on roads.

Kerala Minister for Transport, Antony Raju, said Tuesday that Operation Race will be a two-week campaign that will intensify checking.

"Recently, there has been an increase in deaths of youths from racing on public roads. Strong action will be taken on such immature activities," said minister Raju.

"Those who ride on modified vehicles, are found overspeeding and indulge in other illegal activities be have their licenses and the vehicle's registration cancelled."

He added that the MVD will arrive at the doorsteps and fine those who don't stop during vehicle checks.

Earlier this week, two youngsters died after a head-on collision during rash riding on the Kovalam-Mukkola bypass at Vizhinjam in the state capital.

Recently in Idukki, a youngster had a narrow escape after his speeding bike had veered off and was found suspended on a transformer. The MVD suspended the rider's license.