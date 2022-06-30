19-year-old dies of rabies in Palakkad despite vaccinations

Palakkad: A complaint has been raised over the death of the 19-year-old girl Sreelakshmi, hailing from Mangara in the district, the other day due to rabies attack after she was bitten by a dog while going to the college last month.

Sandeep, a relative of Sreelakshmi, came up with the complaint that her life could not be saved even though she took four rounds of vaccines as per the strict instructions of the Health Department.

He also said that the same dog had bitten two more people from the same locality.

Sandeep, who was speaking to the media after attending her final rites at Ivor Madom at Thiruvilwamala, said that the vaccine was first administered to her at the Thrissur Medical College.

The next two doses were given at the Palakkad District Hospital and the other one at Valluvanad Hospital.

Sandeep said that her relatives and local people were struck with overwhelming shock since she met with the tragedy even after taking vaccines as per the protocol suggested by the Health Department.

Sreelakshmi, daughter of Sugunan, of "Padinjakkara" house at Manjakkara in Mankara, died due to rabies on Thursday early morning at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

She was bitten by a dog belonging to the neighbourhood when she was going to the college on May 30.

The rabies attack was identified two days ago when she was admitted to a private hospital with fever. She was later shifted to the Thrissur Medical College where she breathed her last.

Sreelakshmi was a BCA first-year student of a private college in Coimbatore.

Minister orders probe



Health Minister Veena George has asked the State Health Department Director to inquire into the death of Sreelakshmi due to a rabies attack and submit a report.



A rapid response team will be formed under the Palakkad District Surveillance Officer to conduct a detailed probe into her death.