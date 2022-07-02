Kollam youth arrested after fiancée takes own life over dowry demand

Oyoor, Kollam: A 25-year-old man has been arrested on charges of dowry harassment two months after his fiancee killed herself.

The young woman, a native of Odanavattom, had reportedly hanged herself in the bedroom of her house on April 27. The police have now arrested her fiance, Anish, a native of Puthur in the district.

Anish had been absconding after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Wedding fixed, but...



Anish, who had been in a romantic relationship with the woman, had gone to her house with a marriage proposal along with his relatives.



But the woman's father said that he was not in a position to immediately conduct the marriage due to financial difficulties.

Then Anish's relatives said that a simple ceremony could be held with only close relatives in attendance. And it was also decided to conduct the wedding after six months.

But Anish later constantly harassed the woman over the phone, demanding dowry, according to the police.

Even on the day she died, he had called her making demands. They quarrelled over the demand for more dowry and a new bike, according to the police.

The woman's father had lodged a complaint with the Kollam (Rural) Superintendent of Police, seeking action against the culprits.

After checking the woman's suicide note and her mobile phone, and on the basis of other evidence, the Pooyappally police registered the case for abetment of suicide.

The team led by Pooyappally Inspector T Rajesh Kumar arrested Anish.