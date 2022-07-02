Out on bail, PC George rants against Pinarayi & family

Shortly after being granted bail in a sexual harassment case here on Saturday, PC George unleashed a barrage of accusations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan.

George, who had been arrested earlier on the day, was granted bail by a magistrate court based on his counsel's arguments questioning the credibility of the complainant and the delay of five months in filing a complaint.

George was taken into custody based on the complaint of a woman accused in the solar scam. As per the complaint, George had attempted to sexually assault her at the Guest House in Thycaud here on February 10. "But a complaint was filed only five months later," George's advocate told mediapersons.



The prosecution's argument that the accused is known for violating bail conditions was disregarded by the court. The "only condition is that I should cooperate with the investigation," said George.

PC George being arrested by the Museum Police from the Guest House at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Photo: Manorama

'Faris Aboobacker is holding control'

Talking to mediapersons outside the magistrate court, PC George began reading from a written statement that he claimed would be sent to the authorities concerned.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is not the sole villain in all the drama taking place in Kerala now. He is being controlled by Faris Aboobacker (businessman). It is my request that the Centre and Enforcement Directorate must launch a probe," George said.

The former MLA of Poonjar went on to accuse the CM's daughter Veena Vijayan, labelling her the 'mediator' in all major IT deals happening in the state.

"I suspect that all the financial dealings of Pinarayi Vijayan took place through Veena Vijayan's IT company. The IT dealings was a cover for bigger scams."